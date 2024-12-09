BREAKIN' NYC Off-Broadway Premiere to be Presented at Theater555

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eric Krebs Theatrical Management will present the Off-Broadway premiere of BREAKIN’ NYC, a journey through the Heart/beat of Hip-Hop – from the streets of the Bronx to a global phenomenon! Performances of this strictly limited engagement (through December 30) will begin on Saturday afternoon, December 14 at 4:00pm at off-Broadway's Theater555.

Experience the pulse of Hip Hop culture like never before in this electrifying off-Broadway show. BREAKIN' NYC takes you on a high-energy journey through the culture of Hip-Hop and Street Style dancers — featuring Breaking, Lite Feet, Popping, Locking, House, Step, and more— all brought to life by eleven dynamic performers. An MC guides the story of Hip-Hop’s rise from the “Boogie Down Bronx” to a global movement, while a DJ keeps the beats thumping and the audience bumping in their seats for a 75-minute, high-octane performance.

Directed and choreographed by Angel Kaba, the 11-member cast of dancers is Jihad Aly, Jonathan Amable, Maati Angaza, Aaliyah Berry, Mario Burton, Nadara Coplin, Alex Gossen, Kayla Muchotrigo, Cassandra Toussaint, Dalvin Vilsaint and Shannon Yu. Jacy Campbell is DJ. Cecily Lyn is the Emcee.

The creative team is Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Cassandra Toussaint (costume design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Jan Bentley (video), and Heather Olmstead (production stage manager). Elodie Dufroux is Assistant Choreographer.

BREAKIN’ NYC consultants are Val “Ms Vee” Ho, Cebo Terry Carr, Richard “MC Gee Vee” Usher|Partners in Kryme Productions, Celine Edmondson and Manny Chacón.

