BORSCHT BELT FILM FEST Will Return For Second Year With Dirty Dancing Opening Celebration

The Borscht Belt Film Fest will return to Ellenville, New York, October 31–November 2, 2025, presented by the Catskills Borscht Belt Museum. The festival will feature a lineup of films exploring themes related to the Borscht Belt, all screened at the historic Shadowland Stages, and include conversations with filmmakers, actors, and cultural commentators.

The opening night on Friday, October 31, will begin with Judy Gold: Serious Talk About Comedy from 4:00–5:00 p.m., in which the Emmy-winning comedian will discuss her career, the influence of her Jewish identity, and the Borscht Belt’s impact on her work, followed by a Q&A and book signing. At 5:30 p.m., the festival will host its opening night party and fundraiser at the Borscht Belt Museum, featuring a buffet dinner, cocktails, live music, and the presentation of the first-ever Borscht Belt Film Fest Mensch Award to Judy Gold. Guests are encouraged to attend in 1960s-style resort wear, inspired by the evening’s feature film.

Following the party, attendees will head to Shadowland Stages for a screening of Dirty Dancing (7:30–9:30 p.m.), with a post-show conversation between screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein and journalist-turned-novelist Joyce Wadler. Tickets to the opening night party, which include admission to the film, are $100. Screening-only tickets range from $18–$30.

Now in its second year, the Borscht Belt Film Fest celebrates the history and legacy of the Catskills as a cultural hub for Jewish life, comedy, and performance. The 2025 lineup and full schedule will be announced soon. Last year’s inaugural festival featured appearances by Ang Lee, Judd Hirsch, and Alan Zweibel.

For tickets and more information, visit borschtbeltfilmfest.org.