BLUE BLIND Makes its Off-Broadway Debut

Blue Blind, a groundbreaking musical adaptation of the classic Korean folktale Sim Cheong-jeon, will make its highly anticipated off-Broadway debut in New York with exclusive by-invitation performances on November 12, 13, and 14 at the Sheen Center. This reimagined work explores universal themes of love, sacrifice, and family, merging traditional Korean music with modern rock for a performance that is as mystical as it is moving.

Produced by Park Hae Mi, one of Korea's most respected musical theater figures, Blue Blind has already captivated audiences in South Korea. Park not only produced the original Korean staging of Blue Blind but also played a pivotal role in adapting it, ensuring the story's cultural authenticity and emotional depth. With a commitment to expanding Korean theater's reach, Park has been instrumental in bringing Blue Blind to an international audience, where it can resonate with viewers worldwide.

The American adaptation is written and directed by Kary H. Sarrey, known for her emotive and visually stunning work in theater and film. Sarrey's creative vision lends a fresh, profound dimension to the production, making Blue Blind accessible to new audiences while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

The Production Team also features Gyurin Kim, an acclaimed art director and producer. Kim's impressive portfolio includes projects at Lincoln Center and notable works such as Sunfish, and The King and the Clown. Her expertise enhances Blue Blind with striking visual storytelling and a seamless fusion of Eastern and Western influences.

The show stars a dynamic and diverse cast, blending veteran performers with rising stars. Their combined talent brings Blue Blind to life, delivering an emotionally compelling experience of K-culture and Korean storytelling that bridges cultures through the universal language of music and myth.

