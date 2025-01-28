BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES Extended At American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richard Vetere's passion project "Black & White City Blues" has extended its run for an additional week! After closing on January 19th, the cast and crew was informed that their hard work would be rewarded - the show will be reopening in just two short weeks on Wednesday, February 5th!

"Black & White City Blues" explores themes of addiction, temptation, and our commitments to each other. Set in 1970s Williamsburg, there is an edgy and gritty feeling to the cast and script. Vetere's commitment to authenticity shines through the play, bringing his characters to life in a heartfelt and touching way.

The American Theatre of Actors is one of New York City's longest-standing off-broadway venues. Their mission of giving voice to new actors, writers, and directors has resulted in decades of success. With almost 50 years in operation, they've been delivering thoughtful productions just about as long as Richard Vetere has been revising and improving "Black & White City Blues!"

This production, directed by Amber Brookes, has received high acclaim, including a review from Darryl Reilly, editor-in-chief of Theatre Scene. Reilly writes, "Vetere's gallery of humanely drawn outsiders is intensely brought to life by a supreme ensemble," and commends the production's mix of "sadness, lightheartedness, and realism." He had something positive to say about all nine members of this dazzling ensemble! Read more here.

Don't miss your chance to experience this must-see production. Tickets for the newly added performance dates from February 5th through February 9th are on sale now!

Show Dates

Wednesday, Feb. 5th, 7pm

Thursday, Feb. 6th, 7pm

Friday, Feb. 7th, 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 8th, 7pm

Sunday, Feb. 9th, 3pm

