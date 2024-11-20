BETTY Will Take Part in Talkback and Performance at BABE at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group production Babe will welcome the band BETTY for a special post-show talkback and LIVE MUSIC concert following the 7:00PM performance on Tuesday, December 3. Babe, by Jessica Goldberg, features Arliss Howard, Gracie McGraw and Marisa Tomei. Directed byScott Elliott and featuring original music by BETTY, this New York premiere began performances October 29 in advance of Official Opening Night on Wednesday, November 20. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through December 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The post-show talkback and concert will take place in The Pershing Square Signature Center Lobby on the second floor, and are FREE and open to the public. The talkback will discuss the music and music industry themes in Babe. The concert will feature new and longtime BETTY favorites. The Pershing Square Signature Cafe + Bar will be open for the entire event.

From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby (Marisa Tomei) and Gus (Arliss Howard) have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine (Gracie McGraw), a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive. Jessica Goldberg’s Babe launches The New Group’s 30th Anniversary/2024-25 Season.

BETTY is the iconic NYC-based pop/rock trio composed of Alyson Palmer, Elizabeth Ziff and Amy Ziff. BETTY’s cultural legacy ranges from TV themes (Showtime’s “The L Word,” HBO’s “Encyclopedia”) to starring in their own Off-Broadway show, BETTY Rules, directed by Tony-winning Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen). Their boundary-blurring live concerts featuring a mix of a cappella, anthemic pop/rock and avant-garde spoken-word interludes has provided a loyal diverse for four decades. Their 11th album “EAT” was released in 2024, containing some of the most danceable and pop-forward songs of their career. More info at helloBETTY.com & Instagram @BETTYRules.

Babe includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Cha See and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Babe features Original Music by BETTY. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager: Valerie A. Peterson.

