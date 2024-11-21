Photos: BABE Opens Off Broadway Starring Marisa Tomei and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See photos from the Opening Celebration for The New Group production of Jessica Goldberg's "Babe," launching the Company's 30th Anniversary Season.

"Babe" features Arliss Howard, Gracie McGraw and Marisa Tomei. Directed by Scott Elliott and featuring original music by BETTY, this production is slated for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater, 480 West 42nd Street).

Preview began October 29 in advance of Official Opening Night on Wednesday, November 20. For tickets, info & more, please visit www.thenewgroup.org.

Photo Credit: Natalie Powers

