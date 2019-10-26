Artistic New Directions Celebrates 35th Season With Benefit At Triad Theatre

It's Putting on the Ritz for ANDTheatre Company! Come as you are or in your best dress jeans and help ANDTheatre celebrate its 35th season with a benefit show at the Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street, NYC), Tuesday November 19th. All proceeds from the show go to AND's continuing classes, performances, and ongoing development of new and exciting work. It's Putting on the Ritz for ANDTheatre Company!

Featuring performances by Marta Sanders & Leanne Borghesi with Dana Rowe, Hilary Chaplain, Bobby Torkova, Stone & Stone, Todd Crosby, Raphael Badagliacca, Vincent Girardi, and The ANDSemble. This year, AND is awarding The Austin Award (named in honor of Gary Austin) to Nambi E. Kelly (Native Son, nominated for numerous Audelco Awards) and Bill Tatum (Jean Dalrymple Award). THE AUSTIN is given by AND's Board of Directors to honor distinguished artists who have graced the company by bringing their special talents to AND projects.

Doors open at 6:30pm for the 7pm show. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 in advance. Reserve your tickets today at ANDReserve@aol.com.



ANDTheatre Company is dedicated to developing new works for performance - plays, solo shows, acts and whatever else talented people might do to engage an audience. AND offers artists of all levels the opportunity to acquire new skills as well as develop, workshop and produce projects. As a large number of our members have experience improvising, there is a special interest in works and formats derived from the pioneering explorations by Viola Spolin, Paul Sills and Del Close. Written projects exclusive of improvisation are also encouraged and welcome. AND supports performing artists and their projects from inspiration through perspiration to production by providing rehearsal and performance space, offering educational opportunities with world-class teachers and mentors at subsidized prices, and helping actors, writers, directors and designers find and collaborate with each other.

Puttin' on the Ritz for ANDTheatre Company

November 19 - 7:00pm

The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street

Tickets: $25 at the door, $20 in advance

ANDReserve@aol.com





