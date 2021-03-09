Ars Nova Announces Vision Residency Programming From raja feather kelly

Ars Nova has announced its fourth slate of 2021 programming including four events from Tuçe Yasak, Tislarm Bouie, L Morgan Lee, and Emily Wells, curated by Obie-winning choreographer and director Raja Feather Kelly as part of the new Ars Nova Vision Residency program. All events take place on Ars Nova Supra, a streaming platform from Ars Nova that showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations. These events are not open for review.

Designed to foreground Ars Nova's values through the creation of more equitable and power-sharing curatorial practices, the Vision Residency expands Ars Nova's artistic vision by inviting seven artist-curators to each program one month of events on Ars Nova Supra. Programming can include their own work as well as work by artists they champion and admire, with Ars Nova providing financial and staff resources to develop each piece. In addition to kelly, the 2020-2021 Vision Residents are Starr Busby, nicHi douglas, JJJJJerome Ellis, Jenny Koons, David Mendizábal, and Rona Siddiqui.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "I feel so fortunate to get to share the curation of our season on Ars Nova Supra with this newly formed cohort. Bringing this incredible group of artists and thinkers into conversation about who and what will be featured on our platform this year expands our - and their - potential. The Ars Nova community has always thrived most when it is looking forward, and I am thrilled to discover where these visionaries will take us next."



Vision Resident Raja Feather Kelly said, "There is no separation between who these people are as artists and who they are as people. Their work is indelible and one of a kind."



Tickets for Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5-10 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

ARS NOVA SUPRA PROGRAMMING MARCH 20 - APRIL 9

March 20 at 7 PM ET

Vision Residency:

Light Journals

A Virtual Installation

Conceived & Directed by Tuçe Yasak

$10

A visual experience of light and dark in conversation with Rumi's poetry from Moon and Sun. Taking place on the vernal equinox, we mark a year of confinement as we welcome the new year and new light.

March 25 at 7 PM ET

Vision Residency:

THUG

A Dance Film Screening

Directed & Choreographed by Tislarm Bouie

$10 | 30 minutes

In 4 short dance films, Tislarm Bouie centers the nuances of Blackness and Masculinity in America.

April 8 at 7 PM ET

Vision Residency:

The Women (2021) [Working Title]

A Reading

Featuring work by Kirsten Childs, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Christine Toy Johnson, Bianca Leigh, Carmen LoBue & Nia Witherspoon

Created by L Morgan Lee & Raja Feather Kelly

$10* | 90 minutes

What does it mean to be a woman? What are the societal and gender expectations put on women? What are the obstacles? What are the beauty standards? Why is it so commonly through the eyes of men that women are defined? What does sisterhood look like? What happens when you allow women to tell their own stories? show their own truth? share their own light? Actress L Morgan Lee and Raja Feather Kelly ask a group of writers from a variety of backgrounds, identities, and experiences to ponder on this. This is a look in at a rehearsal of the first step in the development of a play, based around these conversations.

*Ticket sales for this event benefit Ars Nova's Vision Residency program.

April 9 AT 7 PM ET

Vision Residency:

Artifact

A Listening and Viewing Party

Conceived & Directed by Raja Feather Kelly & Emily Wells

$10 | 90 minutes

Artifact is an experiment in-process that invites a group of inclined and multifarious artists to exhibit their work by transfiguring ideas, partly in conversation with and partly in response to a new work-in-progress (Album and Opera) written and composed by Emily Wells and directed by Raja Feather Kelly. This listening and viewing party will examine three songs in three ways- the original song obscured by these translations and artifacts.