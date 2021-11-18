Ars Nova Announces New December Events

Ars Nova has announced new December performances taking place both in-person and online via Ars Nova Supra.

The artists from CAMP, Ars Nova's comedy residency, take over Showgasm, Ars Nova's untamed monthly variety show-meets-party. Hosted by Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring, Showgasm: The CAMP Edition introduces audiences to the who's-who comedy creators of CAMP. Featuring pieces created & performed by Jonathan Cohall; Makasha Copeland, Chase Doggett & Gabrielle Silva; Sam Kebede; Preston Martin; Emily Olcott; and Sabrina Wang. Tickets for both the in-person event on December 7 and the live broadcast on Ars Nova Supra are $5.

The cast of Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future reunites on December 9 for a concert to celebrate the March 2020 release of their original cast recording released by Broadway Records. The night features the complete Rags Parkland band, back together for the first time since they recorded the album. Expect songs from the Lortel Award-winning show, other music from the Rags Parkland universe (including cut songs) and a very exciting announcement. Rags Parkland Album Celebration features music by Andrew R. Butler and is performed by Rick Burkhardt, Andrew R. Butler, Tony Jarvis, Jessie Linden, Stacey Sargeant, and Debbie Christine Tjong. In-person tickets are $15; tickets to the live broadcast on Ars Nova Supra are $10.



Ars Nova's beloved holiday tradition, Isaac Oliver's Lonely Christmas, returns live and in-person on December 10. Everyone's favorite yuletide gay brings his renowned special back to the stage in a one-night-only benefit performance to support Ars Nova. Featuring surprise guests, stories, and songs, this year's event is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. This benefit performance of Isaac Oliver's Lonely Christmas is written and performed by Isaac Oliver and directed by Jason Eagan. In-person, general admission tickets are $75, with in-person, premium tickets, including reserved seating and a complimentary drink, for $125. A limited number of $25 tickets will be available via a TodayTix Lottery, which will open on Monday, November 22 and close the morning of the event. Tickets to the live broadcast on Ars Nova Supra are $10.

"There's a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that lives in this December lineup packed with humor and heart," said Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan . "Showgasm gets a hysterical takeover by the folks in our resident comedy program CAMP and we're welcoming back the award-winning Rags Parkland team with an incredible one-night-only celebration. Charming raconteur Isaac Oliver makes his annual holiday visit to our stage, as a benefit in support of Ars Nova. We're looking forward to reconnecting with more audiences as our stages continue to light back up."

All in-person performances will take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are currently on sale at arsnovanyc.com. Audiences can also stream the shows on Ars Nova Supra. Monthly subscriptions to Ars Nova Supra are $15, which gives viewers access to Ars Novas Supra's on-demand library that includes dozens of shows from the past year.



Ars Nova will require proof of full-vaccination for all artists, staff, and audience members for all in-person performances and events through the end of 2021. Additionally, all audience members and employees will be required to wear masks and/or CDC-recommended face coverings. . For more information on Ars Nova's Covid-19 health and safety policies, please visit arsnovanyc.com/FAQ