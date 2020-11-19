Ars Nova Announces December Lineup for Ars Nova Supra

Ars Nova has announced the December lineup for Ars Nova Supra. This new streaming platform showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Highlights include the final two episodes of Dylan Guerra's Find Him, a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, on December 7 and 17. Comedians Rachel Joravsky and Rachel Pegram guest host a live-for-digital version of Showgasm, Ars Nova's monthly variety-show-meets-party, on December 10. One of Time Out New York's "saltiest of holiday treats," Isaac Oliver's Lonely Christmas, is back on December 18 with special guests John Behlmann, The Bengsons, Amanda Duarte, Daniel Loeser, and The Gay Agenda.



Tickets for Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5-10 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.



ARS NOVA SUPRA December 2020 Lineup



All December shows premiere at 7 PM ET, and run 25-75 minutes, unless otherwise noted.

Find Him (Episode 3 of 4)

December 7, 2020 | Tix $10*

Written and Performed by Dylan Guerra

Directed by Laura Dupper

Late one night, a guy told Dylan he wanted to disappear; the very next day he did. In this third installment of a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, Dylan leads us through his obsessive (and obsessively gay) deep dive for truth. Honestly, Sarah Koenig could never.

*Note: A one-time ticket purchase of $10 includes access to all four parts of Find Him, which will be released through November and December, and average 25 minutes in length each.

Showgasm.

December 10, 2020 | Tix $5

with Guest Hosts Rachel Joravsky & Rachel Pegram

Dynamic duo Rachel Joravsky & Rachel Pegram guest host a live-for-digital version of our untamed monthly variety-show-meets-party, introducing us to their who's-who of the weird and wonderful - from comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between.

Find Him (Episode 4 of 4)

December 17, 2020 | Tix $10*

Written and Performed by Dylan Guerra

Directed by Laura Dupper

Late one night, a guy told Dylan he wanted to disappear; the very next day he did. In this final installment of a four-part Definitely True Crime docu-series, Dylan leads us through his obsessive (and obsessively gay) deep dive for truth. Honestly, Sarah Koenig could never.

*Note: A one-time ticket purchase of $10 includes access to all four parts of Find Him, which will be released through November and December, and average 25 minutes in length each.

Isaac Oliver's Lonely Christmas

December 18, 2020 | Tix $10

Written & Performed by Isaac Oliver

Directed by Jason Eagan

Featuring John Behlmann, The Bengsons, Amanda Duarte, Daniel Loeser, and The Gay Agenda

Trim the tree, hang the stockings and tip the homewine - your favorite holiday special is back (virtually)! Ring out the year-to-end-all-years cuddled up with stories, songs and a late-night visitor who only travels, never hosts. Featuring special guests, seasonal eczema and holly-jolly-melancholy; we'll have to muddle through somehow!

