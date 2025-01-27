AnomalousCo to Present (BEYOND) DOOMSDAY SCROLLING at ATA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The predominantly queer-woman-led, immigrant, multigenerational, feminist theatre ensemble AnomalousCo will present "(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling" - an original part theater/part protest piece about women, war, displacement, and resistance. Collectively created over three years by AnomalousCo ensemble and directed by Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva, "(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling," plays American Theatre of Actors from February 6-9, 2025.

"It's unlike anything we've seen in New York theater in decades." - The Theatre Times

"(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling" traces a single day in the life of twelve women fleeing different wars, from different countries and eras, and taking shelter together in an abandoned theater: a microcosm of intercultural conflict, friendship, violence, and resilience.

Embodying the war stories of their own female ancestors, twelve actresses from ten countries: Ukraine, Russia, Cuba, Poland, Iceland, Turkey, Moldova, China, Italy, and the USA, weaves through the global landscape of systemic aggression, exploring themes of resilience, capitulation, submission, compassion fatigue and collective fear.

Speaking in twelve languages, and allowing understanding to arise from the inherent power of empathy, "(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling" bears witness to the power of collective female resistance in the face of patriarchal violence - reframing the narrative of power.

Acclaims from 2023 production:

"(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling's potent, polyvocal bricolage of song, naturalistic and non-naturalistic moments, and excerpted texts ... powerfully coalesces into an equally heart-rending and stirring experience." - Thinking Theatre NYC

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: (beyond) Doomsday Scrolling

WHO: Actor/Creators - Alina Mihailevschi (Moldova), *Claudia Godi (Italy), Diana Zhdanova (Russia), Jeremy Goren (US), Kikki Lau (China), Lesya Verba (Ukraine), Merve Atabek (Turkey), Simona DeFeo (Italy), Tia Cassmira (US-Trinidad), *Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Cuba), *Weronika Wozniak (Poland), Ylfa Edelstein (Iceland).

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actor’s Equity Association in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Director - Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva

Dramaturgy - Rhiannon Ling

Live Music - Lesya Verba, Ylfa Edelstein and Ensemble

Set Design - Lesya Verba

Lighting Design - Jake Smith

Sound Design - Liam Grandsard

Video Design - Omer Kaplan and Diana Zhdanova

Media Collaborator/Photographer - Omer Kaplan

Projection Design - Donghwi Han

Stage Manager - Toni Mello

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6

7:30 p.m. Friday, February 7

7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8

7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9

WHERE: John Cullum Stage at American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street, New York, New York 10019

HOW MUCH: $35 (first 10 tickets for each performance are $20, first come first served)

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours

TICKETS: www.tinyurl.com/anomalousdoomsday

SHOW WEBSITE: www.anomalousco.com

This project is made possible in part with funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by the funding agencies The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as Howard Gilman Foundation, and administered by LMCC.

This project is also supported by The Nancy Friday Foundation and the Small Theatres Fund - ART/NYC.

Comments