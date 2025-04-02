Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES is Coming to The American Classics Theater This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This April 25, 26, & 27, NYU's The American Classics Theater brings Annie Baker's The Antipodes to the Dean's Conference Room at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City.

A windowless room, a conference table, and a handful of writers brainstorming a story for a never revealed project. Is it a TV show? A movie? A game? We don't know and they might not either. In her classic hyper-human yet uncanny style, Annie Baker's The Antipodes delves into the monstrous nature of humanity and the human nature of trying to create something from who we are and what we have known.

So, they're telling stories and eating take out and this might be hell.

This immersive but not interactive meditation on storytelling features performances from Cooper Musser, Valerie Slocomb, Elena Falkow, Niraj Nair, Andrew Terraciano, Sam Bisbee, Owen Boyce, Jude August, and Henry Alper. The ensemble is rounded out with Maya Gelber, Reece Dobbs, and Danny Jaworski as swings for the production.

In her directorial debut, Sabrina Carlier works in collaboration with Skylar Causey (Stage Manager), Douglas Mu (Assistant Stage Manager), Marisa Caputo (Intimacy Director), Stephen Ludwig (Lighting Designer), Sil Rivera (Props & Scenic Design), Luke Wisniewski (Sound Designer), Aly Hernandez (Costume Designer), and Maya Gelber (Costume Assistant) to bring the show off the page.

The production would not be possible without the dedicated and diligent producing and administrative team of The American Classics Theater: Artistic Director - Luke Wisniewski, Associate Artistic Director - Sabrina Carlier, Production Manager - Blaise Ylianna Hewlett, Assistant Production Manager - Payton Howard-Ninkovich, General Manager - Luke Wyngarden, Shadowing General Manager - Luc Vladimiroff, Casting Director - Grace DeLossa, Social Media Managers - Luis Gonzalez Galindo & Montana Jones, Graphic Design - Daniel Yee, Producers - Sabrina Carlier, Blaise Ylianna Hewlett, Payton Howard-Ninkovich, Ife Davis, & Ella Tolbert.

Learn more about the production and purchase tickets here:https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-american-classics-theater/the-antipodes#

Follow The American Classics Theater on Instagram for updates on The Antipodes and future productions: https://www.instagram.com/tactnyu/

Photo credit: Ayda Bahrampour

Comments