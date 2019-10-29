Andy Lucien Joins The Cast Of Primary Stages' ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM, Previews Begin 11/1

Primary Stages' production of the world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam, written by Clarence Coo (Beautiful Province (Belle Province)--Yale Drama Prize) and directed by Kareem Fahmy (3/Fifths) will begin previews on Friday, November 1. Opening night is set for Tuesday, November 19, for a run through Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street). For ticket exchanges, please visit your point of purchase.

Joining the cast as Rembrandt is Andy Lucien ("Daredevil"), who replaces the previously announced Evander Duck. The cast of On That Day in Amsterdam includes Abubakr Ali (Twelfth Night) as Sammy, Frankie J. Alvarez ("Looking") as Vincent, Jeffrey Omura (Fruiting Bodies) as Kevin, and Rocky Vega (My Lingerie Play) as Anne.

On That Day in Amsterdam will feature set design by Brian Prather (Daniel's Husband), lighting design by Matt Frey (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), sound design by Mark Van Hare (Life Sucks), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Daybreak), and projection design by Shawn Duan (Between Two Knees). Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

On That Day in Amsterdam is produced in association with Ted Snowdon.

Tickets for On That Day in Amsterdam start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered. All tickets are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. Group tickets are available by contacting 212-840-9705 x204.

To celebrate the beginning of the 35th Anniversary Season, all tickets for the first two performances of On That Day in Amsterdam will be $35. In addition, Primary Stages will offer a $25 day-of online rush program for On That Day in Amsterdam, allowing anyone to purchase up to a pair of tickets beginning at 10am the morning of each performance. More information can be found at primarystages.org/tickets/rush-tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You