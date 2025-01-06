Amy Hill To Lead National Asian American Theatre Co. CYMBELINE With All-Femme, All-Asian Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NAATCO, the National Asian American Theatre Co., will present the all-femme, all-Asian American cast for the World Premiere of Andrea Thome's modern verse translation of one of Shakespeare's most compelling plays, Cymbeline, presented in partnership with Play On Shakespeare.

Amy Hill Leads the cast as Cymbeline, along with Purva Bedi, Annie Fang, Anna Ishida, Narea Kang, Jennifer Lim, KK Moggie, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Julyana Soelistyo, Sarah Suzuki, and Jeena Yi.

Thome's update brings the play's language into the present, highlighting new resonances and providing a more accessible version of Shakespeare's play for today's audiences. The translation was commissioned by Play On Shakespeare. Stephen Brown-Fried (NAATCO's Awake and Sing! at The Public Theater, and the Drama Desk nominated six-hour compilation of Shakespeare's Henry VI plays) directs.



One of Shakespeare's final plays, Cymbeline tells the story of the British king Cymbeline and his daughter, Imogen. It is a tale of deceit and jealousy, with accusations of infidelity that often draw comparisons to Othello and The Winter's Tale.

Performances begin January 18th at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater, 136 East 13th Street, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through February 15th only. Opening Night is set for Thursday January 23rd. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now at naatco.org.

Photo Credit: Felicity Zhang Photography

