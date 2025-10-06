Amber Iman, Bonnie Milligan, and More Set For SCULPTING OUR LOVE OF THEATRE Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Players Foundation will host an evening with Broadway's biggest stars, called the Sculpting Our Love of Theatre Gala, taking place on November 3 at 16 Gramercy Park South.

Join in for an evening with Broadway's biggest stars as they explore the songs that made them fall in love with the theatre.

The cast will include Bonnie Milligan, Amber Iman, Conrad Ricamora, Alyse Alan Louis, and Jelani Alladin.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit The Players Foundation for Theatre Education and The Players Preservation Fund.

The Players Preservation Fund is the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation charged with restoring and preserving the historic building at 16 Gramercy Park South and its essential infrastructure. Renovated and added to by architect Stanford White in advance of The Players opening in 1888, the building earned National Historic Landmark status in 1962. Through our work, the Players Preservation Fund seeks to preserve this historic Gramercy townhouse for the education and enjoyment of future generations.