Amaterasu Za to Present OKUNI: The Woman Who Created Kabuki at Theatre Row

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amaterasu Za will present OKUNI: The Woman Who Created Kabuki, written, directed, and choreographed by Ako Dachs. This show will be performed in Japanese with subtitles and thematic narrations in English. OKUNI will begin performances on November 2 and will run through November 23, 2024, at Theatre Row.

Combining authentic dance, live music, dialogue, and narration, Okuni tells the real-life story of a young woman who, in 1603, defied societal norms and gender roles to create Kabuki, one of Japan’s most iconic art forms. Performing on the riverbanks of Kyoto, Okuni and her all-female troupe captivated audiences by portraying both men and women with flamboyant costumes and swaggering style. Her bold, satirical performances quickly gained popularity, earning her the title “Best in the World” from the government. However, as imitators and concerns about morality grew, women were banned from performing Kabuki, and the tradition became an all-male domain—a practice that continues today. Presented by the bilingual Japanese-English theater company Amaterasu Za, Okuni brings to life the extraordinary journey of the woman who broke barriers and founded a theatrical tradition that has endured for over 400 years.

“Okuni is a story of defiance, creativity, and the power of female empowerment. In 1603, Okuni broke societal barriers and gender norms to create an art form that would last over 400 years. I was inspired to write this play because, even today, women are often marginalized in spaces they have helped to build. Okuni’s journey is a reminder that women’s contributions to culture, art, and society aren’t new. Through this production, we celebrate not only Okuni’s legacy but the strength of women everywhere who continue to push boundaries and redefine what is possible."— Ako Dachs, Writer, Director, and Choreographer of Okuni

The cast includes Ako* and Yasushi Kimura, and musician Fumi Tanakadate. The design team includes lighting design by Aaron Bowersox, set designed by Josh Dachs, projection design by Cinthia Chen, sound design by Chad Raines, costume design by Ako Dachs, wig design by Mitsuteru Okuyama, original composition by Fumi Tanakadate and Ako Dachs, production stage manager is Madeleine Blossom*, assistant stage manager is Sabrina Morabito* and Kanako Morita is the assistant producer.

Okuni runs 90 minutes with no intermission and will play Tuesday – Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets start at $40 (including a $2.50 restoration fee). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. For more information, visit www.AmaterasuZa.org; for tickets, visit www.bfany.org.

Comments