Amanda Palmer to Join UNLOCKED Series at Conwell Tower

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unlocked, the monthly series of conversations that explores the creative process with a featured guest each month will present the extraordinary musician, storyteller, and performance artist Amanda Palmer on Tuesday, December 3rd at Conwell Tower, home of Life And Trust at 69 Beaver Street (between Wiliam and Hanover Streets) in the Financial District. Amanda will be joined by host Ilana Gilovich from Emursive for this evening of intimate conversation.



Held within the evocative atmosphere of Conwell Tower, home to New York’s newest theatrical experience Life And Trust, Unlocked is a series of one on one talks about creators and the passions that power them.



These events are free of charge and space is limited. Join us as we unlock the secrets behind the creativity of visionary minds, one conversation at a time. Reservations are required through https://lifeandtrustnyc.com/events/.



Emursive, renowned for their innovative productions, first captivated audiences with Punchdrunk's Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel, produced in association with Rebecca Gold productions.



Building on this legacy, Emursive endeavors to push the boundaries of live entertainment with Life And Trust, as well as their other acclaimed experiences such as the mind-bending Speakeasy Magick and showgirl spectacular Hypnotique. Emursive also produces numerous live concerts, intimate music festivals, and showstopping events at The McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green, The Club Car, Manderley Bar, Conwell Coffee Hall, and The Overlook Bar.



Comments