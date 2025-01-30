All Out Arts Announces The 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Award Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fresh Fruit Festival, now in its 23rd year of presentation by All Out Arts, is announcing this year's major award winners. In December, Awards were presented at The Wild Project for Outstanding Productions as well as Playwrighting, Directing, Performance, and Technical Achievement.

Some of this year's major winners were:

Outstanding Full-Length Production

- Drama - La Pucelle by Adam O'Connell -

A folk retelling of the final days of the life of Joan of Arc, through a uniquely trans-allegory.

- Comedy - Board of Ed by Richard Spitaletta

Two aimless millennials go from serving at a gastropub to running for Board of Education in Woodmont, New Jersey against small town super villain.

Outstanding Short Work

- Drama - Out by Matt Morse -

High school baseball star Cal is forced to choose between his love for the game and his love for his boyfriend.

- Comedy - When a Faggot Finds A Flower by Jude Cramer-

Short fable about a young lad who's sick of his bent wrist, and what he stands to lose by "straightening it out."

Acting Honors:

Outstanding Lead: Richard Spitaletta for Board of Ed

Outstanding Lead: Micaela O'Rourke for Café' Americano

Outstanding Support: Lily Chrones for Clara & Carmilla

Outstanding Support: Susan Myburgh for Board of Ed

Outstanding Support: Will Sarratt for Board of Ed

Outstanding Performance Short Work - Jude Cramer for When A Faggot Finds a Flower

Outstanding Performance Short Work: Henry Germansky for "Out" / "The Man Who Killed Bigfoot"

Community and Special awards celebrating our LGBTQ family have always been an earmark of our year-end celebration of excellence.

Special Awards:

* Audience Favorite Award

Board of Ed [Producer: Torrance Shepherd; Director: Nick J. Browne; Author: Richard Spitaletta]

* The Fresh Fruit Spirit Award

When a Faggot Finds A Flower [Author: Jude Cramer; Director: Lucy Harrington]

Honors: The Community and Special Awards

*the Harry Weider Award for Community Service

Erik Bottcher - City Council district 3

for Outstanding and Continuous Service to the LGBT & Disabled communities

*the Passion Fruit Award

Jay Michaels - Jay Michaels Global Communications

for a Passionate and Long-Term Commitment to the Arts

*The Apricot Award

Doug DeVita - Playwright

honoring Alumni who have gone on to great success, helping others in the process

Additional awards went to:

1001 Nights: Love Stories on Death Row; Café' Americano; Clara and Carmilla; Ercole and Magara; Goddess of the Hunt; The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot; Non-Disclosure; and Price in Purgatory.

A full list of winners can be found on our website at: https://freshfruitfestival.com/24-awardwins/.

