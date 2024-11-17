All Out Arts Accepting Applications For The 23rd Season Of THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All Out Arts is accepting applications for the 23rd season of THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL two weeks in the Spring of 2025. All Out Arts is gearing up for the Spring 2025 "Mainstage" Fresh Fruit Festival and will accept applications beginning December 2nd.

The festival asks applicants to submit early. "The earlier the better" says Artistic Director, Frank Calo. "We will start our vetting process immediately and announce early admissions into the festival starting early January. This can allow groups a head start to get their teams together."

Deadline for Full-Lengths; Musicals & Cabaret [original material only]: Monday, January 15th, 2025.

Deadline for Small Cast Shows, Solo and 1-Acts: Saturday February 3rd, 2025.

A complete festival line up will be announced in February.

All Out Arts has presented dance, theatre, video, film, spoken word, graphic arts, music & various other forms of artistic expression for its Annual Fresh Fruit Festivals - New York City's grassroots, multi-disciplinary festival of LGBTQ arts & culture. Poetry, Spoken-Word, Video, and Graphic Arts projects may contact us all year.

Note: Solo works should also consider our Monologue To Film series, and our Radio Shorts! - both offering generous stipends.

Final dates for the festival have not been set but will fall in late April through May in Manhattan. Their home for more than ten years of Mainstage events has been the Wild Project on the Lower East Side.

Application information can be found at: https://freshfruitfestival.com/mainstage-app/

More Information about Fresh Fruit: www.freshfruitfestival.com

Questions: Contact Frank Calo at Frank@alloutarts.org

Comments