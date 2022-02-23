Adina Taubman's THE ROAD BACK to Premiere at The Chain Theatre

Chrysalis Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of The Road Back: One Woman's Journey From Depression to Recovery, written and performed by Adina Taubman (A Line in the Sand at Planet Connections; Barking Girl at 4th Street Theater), directed by Padraic Lillis (A Line In The Sand at Planet Connections; The American Soldier at The Kennedy Center).

The production will run April 21-May 15 at The Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor New York, NY 10018) with performances on Thursday, April 21 at 8pm, Friday, April 22 at 8pm, Saturday, April 23 at 8pm, Sunday, April 24 at 3pm, Thursday, April 28 at 8pm, Friday, April 29 at 8pm, Saturday, April 30 at 8pm, Sunday, May 1 at 3pm, Thursday, May 5 at 8pm, Friday, May 6 at 8pm, Saturday, May 7 at 8pm, Sunday, May 8 at 3pm, Thursday, May 12 at 8pm, Friday, May 13 at 8pm, Saturday, May 14 at 8pm, and Sunday, May 15 at 3pm. Tickets ($25) will go on sale on March 15th and will be available for advance purchase at www.chrysalistheatrecompany.com. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

The Road Back is the very personal story of Adina Taubman's journey into and out of a severe depression 12 years ago. With humor and honesty, she tells the story of the experience that transformed her life for the better and led her down a road of discovery to a new, more enlightened sense of self. This entertaining and courageous new play includes helpful strategies for managing depression and anxiety that will inspire anyone who has ever struggled with depression.

Adina Taubman and Padraic Lillis previously collaborated on A Line in the Sand, which was awarded Outstanding Production of a Solo Show at both the Midtown International and Planet Connections Theatre Festivals. The show was also awarded the Pulitzer Award for Excellence in Writing and the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence in Acting at the PortFringe Festival and the Best Stage Play Award at the Moondance International Film Festival.

Chrysalis Theatre Company is dedicated to the development of new plays that spark a dialogue and create transformation in the hearts and minds of our audiences. www.chrysalistheatrecompany.com