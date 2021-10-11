Additional Casting Announced for Abingdon Theatre Company's BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY

Additional casting has been announced for Abingdon Theatre Company's sold-out return of Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxed! Pearls Daily, Jonathan Hoover, Marisa Rosen and Justin Sargent will all join the cast for the downtown cabaret which will be hosted by burlesque sensation, The Maine Attraction.

Artistic Director, Chad Austin will direct the event at Duane Park, with music direction by Nick Wilders. The evening will kick off Abingdon's 29th Season and mark their return to live theatre, post pandemic.

The new cast members will join the previously announced Nick Adams (Falsettos, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Audrey Cardwell (Bright Star, Falsettos), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Carrie St Louis (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma), Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) to perform classics with a downtown twist.

