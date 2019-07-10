Abingdon Theatre Company To Present Free Reading Of LEAVING BROOKLYN By Jeff Mandels

The Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) in association with Jim Kierstead, will present a reading of Leaving Brooklyn, a new play by Jeff Mandels on Tuesday, July 16th at 3pm at The Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). The reading is FREE. However, reservations are required. Please click here to reserve a seat.

In 1955, as the Dodgers and the Yankees battle it out on the field, a blue-collar Brooklyn family battles for its own survival. The father, a former minor league player, wants his sons to go to college. One of his sons has been invited to a Dodgers training camp, while the other will never be able to play ball, as the mother tries to hold this scrappy family together.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Bill Russell (Side Show), the cast will feature John Garvey, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Phelps, Barbra Wengerd, and Lanie Zera. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis. Stage Manager is Kristi Hess.

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

www.abingdontheatre.org

www.richardhillmanpr.com





