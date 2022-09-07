Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY to Premiere at Theatre For The New City This Month

A deeply moving subject offered-up with abundant humor and tenderness, Auditioning for Eternity answers the age-old question... "is there theatre in heaven?"

Sep. 07, 2022  

Playwrights Coni Koepfinger and Dan Carter will bring the afterlife to New York this month with Auditioning for Eternity, a new play about acceptance of life and what is to follow.

Eternity tells the story of acclaimed actress Mary O'Connor who - nearing the end of her life - reconnects with her longtime friend and stage colleague, Roz Diamond. Only problem is Roz died recently. Is Mary dreaming, or has her friend returned to help her "audition for eternity?" A deeply moving subject offered-up with abundant humor and tenderness, Auditioning for Eternity answers the age-old question... "is there theatre in heaven?"

Directed by Dan Carter - with songs by Joe Izen - the production features Carla Susan Lewis and Mary Tierney. The cast also includes Beth Griffith and KEVIN G. SHINNICK. Eternity will be presented at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave (between 9th and 10th) on Manhattan's Lower East Side. All performers are members of Actors Equity Association ... which has a branch in heaven.

September 23 - October 9 (Thursday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.). Tickets: $18 (discounts available) Reservations: 212.254.1109
Sarah Treem's THE HOW AND THE WHY Receives NYC Premiere, Directed By Austin PendletonSarah Treem's THE HOW AND THE WHY Receives NYC Premiere, Directed By Austin Pendleton
September 7, 2022

Good Egg (the producers behind the critically acclaimed Gidion's Knot at 59E59 Theaters) is thrilled to present the New York City premiere of THE HOW AND THE WHY, written by Sarah Treem (The Affair, In Treatment) and directed by Austin Pendleton.
DANIEL SLOSS: CAN'T To Run At Soho Playhouse, September 13-25DANIEL SLOSS: CAN'T To Run At Soho Playhouse, September 13-25
September 6, 2022

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announced an off-Broadway run of his new show, Daniel Sloss: Can't, running September 13–25 at SoHo Playhouse. 
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of LOS OTROS At A.R.T./New York TheatresPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night Of LOS OTROS At A.R.T./New York Theatres
September 6, 2022

Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's newest collaboration LOS OTROS, recently opened at A.R.T./New York Theatres (through October 8).  See photos of the opening night festivities.
Photos: First Look At Company Of  'CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD At York Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At Company Of  'CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD At York Theatre Company
September 6, 2022

Rehearsals have been in full swing for York Theatre Company's encore engagement of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood in anticipation of the start of performances a week from tonight.  Here's a look at the company before they head to the theatre! See first look photos of the company!
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes AwardsFinalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards
September 6, 2022

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the date for the 12th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York 1's Frank DiLella, the presentation of the awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at 3pm at the Westbeth Studio.