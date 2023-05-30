AS WE GO ALONG, A One Act On Gun Violence, To Premiere At The Chain Theater One Act Festival

As We Go Along is part of PROGRAM #7 performing June 11th, 18th, and 22nd.

Steph Prizhitomsky's, As We Go Along, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join As We Go Along at the Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

As We Go Along is part of PROGRAM #7 performing June 11th, 18th, and 22nd. As We Go Along will be Live Streamed on June 18th and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the cast and crew. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

As We Go Along is a one act that addresses victims of gun violence navigating the legal system and how at the end of the day, it's everyday people who suffer the consequences and carry the burdens

The play follows a well to do career woman (Regina Famatigan) grieving the loss of her estranged sister, as she is forced to make the decision whether or not to take the case to court.

Written and directed by Steph Prizhitomsky (she/her), Steph is an eighteen year old playwright/screenwriter/director/ex-business major. She is the head screenwriter of Future is Female Productions, co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival in its third year, screenwriter/director of Imagine Networks' horror miniseries Distress Signals, editor in chief of Suits and Sage Magazine, and recipient of the Best Young Actor award at the NJ Film Awards. She is a recovering classically trained Shakespeare kid.

As We Go Along features Regina Famatigan, Kerby Darius, and Anya Petkovic.

Regina (she/her) is an actress, singer, and dedicated storyteller hailing from El Paso, TX. Selected theater: Here There Be Dragons (The Players Theatre), Illusions (Lenfest Centre for the Arts), When You Can Get the Milk for Free (Gallery Players), Deck the Halls (Florida Studio Theatre). Film: The Ghost Light, Skye Hoshi: Anime Girl

For more info: Regina-Famatigan.com or IG: @regina_famatigan

Kerby Darius is an actor based in Brooklyn, New York. In his young career, he has starred in numerous short films and plays, most recently 'On The Mountaintop' where he portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. He has trained at York University in Toronto, The Barrow Group, and the Magnet Theater. In addition to acting, he also performs stand up comedy where he has performed in comedy clubs/festivals across the US, Canada, and the UK.

Anya Petkovic is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Dramatic Arts, and Bard College, wherein her final year was awarded the Don Parker Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts. Favorite theatre credits include Hayfever (Sorel), Henry VI (Margaret), and Attempts on Her Life (Main Player). A born and raised New Yorker, she is thrilled to be back home in the city performing!

Poster edited by Daniel Oliver Lee.

TICKETS:

June 11th: Click Here

June 18th: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/646953906516770048448871

June 22nd: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/646953a03197be00262938d2

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: ALONG for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

Chain Theatre Media Contact: Katie Rosin, Kampfire PR | 917-512-2626 | press@kampfirefilmspr.com




