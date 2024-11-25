News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ANOTHER COUSIN'S WEDDING to be Presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 3pm.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
ANOTHER COUSIN'S WEDDING to be Presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Another Cousin's Wedding, a new 20-minute musical, by Alex Manaa and Vaheed Talebian, and directed by Thalia Ranjbar, will be presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival.

LATEST NEWS

Cast Set for MY MAN KONO at Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
ANOTHER COUSIN'S WEDDING to be Presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival
Broadway Dreams Annual NYC Showcase to Take Place Tonight
Classic Stage Company Welcomes SheNYC Arts Into Theater After Controversial Connelly Theater Loss

The cast features Drama Desk Award-nominee George Abud, Nour Habbash, and Vaheed Talebian, and the presentation will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 3pm.

As per Arab tradition, 20-year-old Sami is visiting his hundreth family wedding - or at least that's what it feels like. While his aunt and uncle, Marwa and Arman, attempt to help set him up with a love of his own, Sami frets over his secret coming out. Meanwhile, Marwa and Arman are worried about protecting secrets of their own.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos