ANOTHER COUSIN'S WEDDING to be Presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival

Another Cousin's Wedding, a new 20-minute musical, by Alex Manaa and Vaheed Talebian, and directed by Thalia Ranjbar, will be presented at The Tank's International Human Rights Art Festival.

The cast features Drama Desk Award-nominee George Abud, Nour Habbash, and Vaheed Talebian, and the presentation will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 3pm.

As per Arab tradition, 20-year-old Sami is visiting his hundreth family wedding - or at least that's what it feels like. While his aunt and uncle, Marwa and Arman, attempt to help set him up with a love of his own, Sami frets over his secret coming out. Meanwhile, Marwa and Arman are worried about protecting secrets of their own.

