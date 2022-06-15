AN UNBALANCED MIND Opens New Theater

AMT announces that the first show they will be producing in their historic new Off Broadway theater will be An Unbalanced Mind, a musical revue by Al Tapper. The state of the art facility located at 354 West 45th Street will be home to new shows, children's theater, cabaret, rentals and more. The Tapper revue opens July 12th and is directed by Kelli Maguire with music direction by David Wolfson.



In the past twenty years it has been hard to find a season without a Tapper show running. The prolific writer and composer is responsible for the shows Sessions, An Evening at the Carlyle, David, Imperfect Chemistry, National Pastime, All Aboard, The Paparazzi and more. His shows have been done across the country and across the world, winning several awards. An Unbalanced Mind is a selection of songs from these shows and others. They range from ballads to comic songs to ensemble pieces. "I have been writing songs all my life," says Tapper. "Some you use, some you don't use, some get cut during rehearsals. This show is a collection of songs from all my musicals but not all of them made it through. So you'll be hearing a lot of them for the first time."

The talented cast includes Dana Aber, Gil Brady, L.R. Davidson, Michael Gnat and Josh Pyram. The five piece orchestra will be conducted by David Wolfson (also on keyboards) and features Greg Landes, Ken Rizzo, Justin Rothberg and Noelle Rueschman. Lighting and Sound Design is by Rocky Noel, Set Design by Josh Iacovelli, Costumes by Cathy Small. The Production Stage Manager is Brent Michael Jones.



AMT Theater is looking to create a foothold right in the heart of the theater district. The Off Broadway house wants to be a springboard for many shows to move on to the next level.

For more information and to order tickets for An Unbalanced Mind, go to amttheater.org.

