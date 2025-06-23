AMT Theater Kicks Off Theater IQ With THE ROYAL FAMILY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Do you love plays?! Looking to beef up your knowledge of straight plays? AMT is beginning something new, a "reading series, with a lower case r!" entitled Theater IQ Come to AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street and hear a dramatic work read out loud (old, new and in between) by professional actors in a relaxed, community atmosphere, where you might even get to participate.

The commencing play is, "The Royal Family," by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber, written in 1927. "The curtain goes up on the most famous theatrical family on Broadway: the fabulous Cavendish clan, which has defined unforgettable stage acting for over three generations. A bittersweet bouquet to the glory of the Great White Way, The Royal Family portrays the offstage melodrama of what it means to have greasepaint in your veins."

The play is written in three acts with a cast of seventeen. Larger roles will be pre-cast but some smaller roles will be given out to audience participants. You might even be handed a larger role, if we happen to lose a reader at the last minute. It's an exciting, unrehearsed, community building, theatrical knowledge enhancing experience, right here in Hells Kitchen, FOR FREE! (Pajamas are welcome!)

As the series moves forward, the company will choose the next play, based on feedback from suggestion cards given out at the readings. Any participant who would like to read a role in a future play can sign up by leaving their contact information on the suggestion card. The house lights will be on, so if you have a copy of "The Royal Family," bring it with you and follow along!

Join in on Sunday, July 20th at 6pm for "The Royal Family."

