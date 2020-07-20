ALTAR BOYZ Alum Ravi Roth to Host THE GAYCATION TRAVEL SHOW

Aequalitas Media, Publisher of Gaycation Magazine, the premier LGBTQ+ travel magazine (www.gaycationmagazine.com), announced that Ravi Roth has signed on as the new host of "The Gaycation Travel Show," a 12 episode, 30 minute YouTube based show being developed to go online in the fall of 2020.

Roth comes with prior experience in LGBTQ+ travel as a blogger, vlogger, content creator, and influencer, exploring the Queer culture in 31 countries with his travel brand Ravi Round The World. Ravi fearlessly captures and discovers where to stay, play, eat, work out, sites to see, and the Queer history of each destination. Ravi has been recognized as an expert in the LGBTQ+ travel community and was was named "One of the Top 10 Gay Travel Instagrammers in the World to Follow" by Unicorn Booty, nominated for "Best Insta Traveler of 2019" by Gay Cities, and recognized as "People We Love in 2019" by Metrosource. As a highly sought after lecturer on LGBTQ+ travel, Ravi has been a featured speaker at the NY Times Travel Show, LGBT Week, Google, and Community Marketing Insights. Ravi is a proud member of IGLTA and is an #iLoveGay ambassador. Ravi is also an actor and singer, most known for his roles in the Off-Broadway productions of "Altar Boyz" and "A Letter to Harvey Milk," and the National Tour of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas." Ravi is represented by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.

He joins the Gaycation Travel Show as the Gaycation brand begins its re-launch with a newly designed Gaycation Magazine, edited from a mature perspective and sharing real travel experiences and practical travel advice with readers. Gaycation Magazine, The Gaycation Travel Show on YouTube, and the podcast of the same name will https://shwca.se/ many of the remarkable LGBTQ+ friendly and not so friendly destinations across the globe, both well-traveled and off-the-beaten-path.

