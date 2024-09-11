ALL THE FROZEN ONES Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All the Frozen Ones, an original play penned by Stella Ferra, will be presented in an invitation only reading on October 3rd and 4th in Manhattan.

The play explores the relationship of Marian and Robert, who fell in love as teenagers in the late 1930s. After cryogenically freezing his wife who's inherited her mother's degenerative disease, Robert decides to unfreeze her on the eve of his 59th birthday. Haunted by her illness that led her to be frozen, their now 30 year age gap, and a mysterious knocking sound -- What happens when Marian thaws?

The cast features Robert Sean Leonard (Broadway: The Invention of Love (Tony Award), Long Day’s Journey into Night (Tony nomination), Candida (Tony nomination), Television: House M.D (SAG Award nomination), Film: Dead Poets Society) and Erica Dasher (Broadway: Leopoldstadt, Television: Jane by Design, Film: Saint Clare, Ouroboros)

The production will be directed by Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW (Pulitzer Prize Finalist), Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Paradise Square).

Sam Grobmeier serves as the lead producer.

It will also feature stage manager Jacob Russell, stage direction reader Soph Metcalf, assistant director Erin Sullivan, and associate producer Brooke Beckett.





