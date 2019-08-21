ALL HALLOWS EVE A Horror Musical With Puppets Begins Performances October 18

Martin P. Robinson Productions and Little Shadow Productions presents All Hallows Eve, a wild, horror musical journey across the grey veil on a Halloween night, testing a sister's and brother's love against the forces of true evil, with book, lyrics and puppet design by Martin P. Robinson (Little Shop of Horrors; "Sesame Street") and music by Paul Rudolph (Emmy Award-winning composer, "Sesame Street", "GLANK").

Mr. Robinson directs a cast of ten from the casts of "Sesame Street," Avenue Q and "Little Shop..." and other iconic productions, including Jennifer Barnhart* (Avenue Q, "Sesame Street," "Julie's Greenroom"), Tyler Bunch* ("Julie's Greenroom", "The Tick"), Aubrey Clinedinst (Dario Fo, The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre), Austin Michael Costello ("Sesame Street"), Cedwan Hooks (Award-winning puppet designer); Haley Jenkins ("Sesame Street", The Pee-Wee Herman Show), Kathleen Kim ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" with Tom Hanks, "Sesame Street"), Marca Leigh* ("The Muppets"), Spencer Lott ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" with Tom Hanks, "Sesame Street"), and Kaitee Tredway (Avenue Q).

Sixteen performances will be staged at The Connelly Theater, 220 East 4th Street (at Avenue A) in New York City, from October 18-November 2, 2019.

Eve and Evan are twins roped into yet another desperately dull Halloween by their parents. Managing to break free, they maraud, pumpkin-smash and toilet-paper, inadvertently crossing the thin line between worlds on this night of all nights. They enter a house and meet a demoness who has been lying in wait for just such a pair. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues with the stakes being nothing less than their immortal souls. All Hallows Eve is a tale wrapped up in horror, comedy, and blood...and definitely not for young children.

Producers: Martin P. Robinson, Annie Evans and Jean Marie Keevins; Scenic Designers: Christopher Swader and Justin Swader; Lighting Designer: Alex Jainchill; Choreographer: Kaitee Tredway; Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Tickets are: $30. For more information, visit AllHallowsEveMusical.com.

The runtime is approximately 80 minutes with no intermission.

Sixteen performances will be staged from October 18-November 2nd, 2019 on the following schedule: Wednesdays-Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.; Sundays at 3:00 p.m.; plus, Monday, October 21st at 7:00 p.m.

All Hallows Eve began as a twenty-minute Guest Artist Project for the 2013 National Puppetry Conference, followed by a first version of the entire piece during a two-week residency in February 2018, both at the O'Neill Theater Center and with the support of The Jim Henson Foundation.





