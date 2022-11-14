AFTERWORDS to Have Industry Reading This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFTERWORDS had its world premiere production at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre from April 29, through May 21, 2022. 

Nov. 14, 2022  
Elttaes Productions will present private developmental work session presentations of the new musical AFTERWORDS on Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, 2022, for select industry members. AFTERWORDS had its world premiere production at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from April 29, through May 21, 2022. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, AFTERWORDS features a book by Emily Kaczmarek, and music & lyrics by Zoe Sarnak.

The developmental work sessions of AFTERWORDS will star Andi Alhadeff (Rent - Joanne - 5th Avenue Theatre), Kerstin Anderson (LCT's My Fair Lady), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful - Broadway/Tour), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island - Broadway revival), Anastacia McCleskey (RTC Caroline or Change), Mari Nelson (LCT's Six Degrees Of Separation - Elisabeth) and Saxton Jay Walker (RADA graduate).

AFTERWORDS work session team members include music supervisor Matt Perri, general management by Alchemy Production Group, casting by Xavier Rubiano, with sound design by John Shivers.

Blindsided by the sudden loss of their mother, twentysomething sisters Kali and Simone are once again roommates in the house they grew up in, struggling to redefine their lives and their family. Meanwhile, a young war reporter named Jo is just back from a traumatic assignment, striving to write the perfect piece to honor her late mentor. But when Jo moves into the spare room in the sisters' house, the two stories collide, revealing a dazzling mosaic of intersecting lives, love, and loss. Fusing pop, rock, and modern indie-folk, AFTERWORDS is a luminous new musical about how we move on - not from grief, but with it - and the art and love that carry us forward.



