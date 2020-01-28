ABBEY ROADSHOW Comes To 92nd Street Y

World-renowned Beatles historian and author Kenneth Womack and producer, composer and Deconstructing the Beatles series creator Scott Freiman will join forces for the multi-media event "Abbey Roadshow" at 92nd Street Y in NYC (in partnership with CultureSonar and Wonderwall Communications) on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

This unique 50th anniversary show will include rare outtakes from the album plus exclusive audio clips. "Abbey Roadshow" features material drawn from:

Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles

In the book Solid State, Kenneth Womack offers the most definitive account yet of the writing, recording, mixing, and reception of Abbey Road. Visit KennethWomack.com for more information.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road

In Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road, Scott Freiman takes a deep-dive into the composition and production techniques of the album through sound clips, visuals, and rare anecdotes. Visit DeconstructingTheBeatles.com for more information.

Tickets to "Abbey Roadshow" start at $32 and are available now at: https://www.92y.org/event/abbey-roadshow.aspx

92nd Street Y is a cultural and community center located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128.





