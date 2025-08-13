A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN and More Set for New Georges 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Georges has unveiled its 2025/26 Season. The 2025/26 Season will feature the return of A Woman Among Women by Julia May Jonas, with music and music direction by Brian Cavanagh-Strong, directed by Sarah Cameron Hughes. Presented by LCT3 in partnership with New Georges and The Bushwick Starr, performances begin May 16, 2026, at Lincoln Center Theater’s Clare Tow Theater.



A Woman Among Women arrives at LCT3 this season in a bold new iteration, in partnership with New Georges and the Bushwick Starr.

It's a summer day in Northampton, Massachusetts and Cleo, founder of the local women’s wellness center, holds court in her backyard. As friends, family and neighbors pass through, the air hums with a tension that may destroy the community she's worked so hard to build.

With A Woman Among Women, playwright Julia May Jonas delivers a sharp, subversive counterpoint to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. A Woman Among Women was originally developed with and produced by The Bushwick Starr and New Georges, and world premiered in the 2024-25 season.



The 2025/26 Season will also include three productions presented via the In Collaboration with New Georges producing model. Through this program, supported by Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation, New Georges provides mentorship and support to selected Affiliated Artists who are producing their work independently. Previous In Collab projects include Ariel Stess’ Kara & Emma & Barbara & Amanda, directed by Meghan Finn at The Tank, winner of a 2024 Obie Award for Playwriting and the 2025 Yale Drama Series Prize.



Productions to be presented In Collaboration with New Georges this season are as follows:

Iranian Girlfriend, written & directed by SB Tennent, playing at MITU 580 (580 Sackett St Unit A - Ground Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11217) September 18-October 4, 2025. A Built4Collapse production developed, in part, with support from Theater Mitu’s Artists-At-Home Program; additional support from Brooklyn Arts Council, The Puffin Foundation, NYSCA Support for Artists, The Anna Sosenko Assist Trust.



Everything Is Here by Peggy Stafford, directed by Meghan Finn, choreographed by Lisa Fagan, playing at 59E59 Theaters December 3-20, 2025. Presented by The Tank, developed with support from Clubbed Thumb.



Language Of Dolls by Lizzie Olesker, Peggy Pettitt & Louise Smith, playing at multiple venues in Spring 2026, with partnerships and further details to be announced at a later date.

