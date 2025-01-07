A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK Off-Broadway to Present Special Talkback Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Broadway production of A Guide for the Homesick by Ken Urban will present a special series of post-show talkbacks during its extended run this January. These engaging discussions will feature the playwright Ken Urban, director Shira Milikowsky, and esteemed guest moderators from the theater and television industries.

Audiences are invited to stay after select performances for insightful conversations that delve deeper into the themes of the play, the creative process, and the intersection of theater and contemporary issues.



Talkback Schedule:

Tueqsday, January 7 @ 7 PM

Moderated by Kristin Leahey, an Assistant Professor at Boston University, where she teaches courses on Theater History and Dramaturgy. She was recently named the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at the WP Theater.

Sunday, January 12 (Matinee) @ 3 PM

Moderated by Christian Parker, dramaturg, director, and Professor of Professional Practice in the MFA Theatre Program at Columbia University School of the Arts. He has worked as the Literary Manager at Manhattan Theatre Club, as the Associate Artistic Director at Atlantic Theater Company, and as a freelancer at theaters and play development labs around the country.

Wednesday, January 22 @ 7 PM

Moderated by Emily Morse, artistic director of New Dramatists, one of the country’s leading playwright centers and a nationally recognized new play laboratory.

Thursday, January 23 @ 7 PM

Moderated by Aurin Squire, a playwright and TV writer from Miami. He was a writer/producer on tv shows like “The Good Fight” and “Evil” and is the book writer for A Wonderful World, a musical based on the life of Louis Armstrong at Studio 54.

Recently extended due to popular demand, A Guide for the Homesick is one of the hottest tickets in the Off-Broadway scene. This gripping drama stars McKinley Belcher III and Uly Schlesinger in a story that examines guilt, connection, and the complexities of the human spirit.

About the Play:

A Guide for the Homesick, written by Ken Urban and directed by Shira Milikowsky, tells the compelling story of two strangers who meet in a hotel room far from home. As their stories unravel, they grapple with past decisions and the yearning for human connection.

The creative team includes Set Design by Lawrence Moten III, Lighting Design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Sound Design by Daniel Kluger, Fight Director is J. David Brimmer, Casting by Geoff Josselson, and the Intimacy Director is Laura Rikard Production Manager is Sarah Schetter. This production is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon and is produced by Gold Milikowsky Group and Lisa Dozier Shacket.

A Guide for the Homesick will run through February 2, 2025, playing Tuesday through Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM and 7 PM.

