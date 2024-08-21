A FREEKY INTRODUCTION Postponed to Spring 2025 at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of the play A FREEKY INTRODUCTION, written by & starring NSangou Njikam, directed by Dennis A. Allen II, and featuring DJ Monday Blue, has been postponed to Spring 2025 at the Linda Gross Theater. The production was originally set to premiere in October 2024.

About A Freeky Introduction

EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That’s because they don’t know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic…plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we’ll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!

A Freeky Introduction debuted at Atlantic’s (Writ)ual MixFest 2023; we are excited to welcome back the Freeky team, NSangou Njikam(Syncing Ink) and Dennis A. Allen II (Launch Commission writer).

