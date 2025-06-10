A FAIRLY ODD MUSICAL Off-Broadway Production To Premiere On YouTube

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After its Off-Broadway run in the Fall of 2024, A Fairly Odd Musical! (The Unauthorized Musical Parody of The Fairly OddParents and all your favorite early 2000s cartoons), is premiering on YouTube for fans to watch for free!

The show is produced by See Humans, a Gen Z Theater company famous for their other viral musical parodies, including Ya Like Jazz? A Bee Musical, a parody of Jerry Seinfeld's Bee Movie, and It's Not Ogre Yet, a Shrek 2 musical parody. With over 10 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, the group is emerging as a major player in creating accessible theater by the next generation, for the next generation.

A Fairly Odd Musical! is inspired by the "Channel Chasers" episode of The Fairly OddParents, where Timmy and his fairies go into the TV and visit various beloved shows. Except, it's the 2020s now and streaming services reign supreme-- so this time, Timmy goes into a new streaming service made by Doug Dimmadome (owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome) called Dimma+, which is filled with nothing but garbage reboots, remakes, spin-offs, and knock-offs. Sound familiar? Timmy makes it his mission to get all of the terrible reboots canceled by intercepting the shows and doing things you can't do on TV.

The full show goes live on YouTube on Tuesday, June 10th at 9:00pm Eastern Time. After that, the show will be available permanently on the See Humans YouTube Channel for anyone to watch for free. Just visit youtube.com/seehumans.

A Fairly Odd Musical ran from September-October 2024 at The Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater.

Written & Directed by Brayden Martino, with Music & Lyrics by Hudson Keown. A Fairly Odd Musical stars Callahan Gillispie as Timmy, Arthur Knox as Cosmo, Tess Gilmore as Wanda, Clay Webb as Mr. Crocker, Lucas Boniface as Doug Dimmadome/Doofenshmirtz, Rhea Bradley as Mom/Poof/Phineas, Nick Adam Humphries as Dad/Chet Ubetcha/Perry, Randie Ford as Chip Skylark/Ferb, Emily Bang as Trixie, and Melia Jost as Vicky/Swing. Choreographed by Emma Hansen, Stage Managed by Emily Lincoff, Lighting Designed by Gabe Seplow, Music Direction by John-William Gambrell, Puppets by Tristen Martino & Kenzi Brush, Sound by Kendrah Wellman, Arrangements by Jack Gillette.

Comments