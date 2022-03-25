2022 Douglas Lyons' Next Wave Initiative Winners Announced!

The 2022 winners of Douglas Lyons' Next Wave Initiative have been announced. NWI is a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre. Each winner will receive financial scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,959 to support their undergraduate or graduate education.

The Cycle 2 cohort of winners includes Isio-Maya Nuwere (Alvin Ailey Dance Award), Taj Kokayi (Spike Lee Directing Award), Mohera Beason (Hattie McDaniel Acting Award), Shantez Tolbut (Lorraine Hansberry Writing Award) and Alyse James (Black Excellence Award).

Alongside Lyons, this year's NWI selection committee included Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of Colored Man), Cameron J. Ross (Gentefied) and Binder Casting director Amber Snead. "I'm both inspired and thrilled to celebrate this divinely talented group of Black artists", said Lyons. "Keep your eyes peeled because this won't be the last time you see their names."

Visit here, to donate and learn more on the Next Wave Initiative.