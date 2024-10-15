News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

STIGMA Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Performances run 8-19 November.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
STIGMA Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
Stigma comes to the Den Norske Opera next month. Performances run 8-19 November.

What kind of mark does the past leave on us? The Norwegian National Ballet explores possible answers in a newly created dance performance by one of Norway’s greatest choreographers.

In a timeless scene populated by the National Ballet dancers, Jo Strømgren shows how the thoughts and actions of the past leave their mark on us. A new full-length ballet production from Strømgren is rare, so this is one opportunity that should not be missed!  

Jo Strømgren is the Norwegian National Ballet’s in-house choreographer, with the entire world as his workplace. His performances have been enjoyed by audiences in over 70 countries. His work is often full of theatre, made-up languages, dance and humour, but this performance returns to the core of his work, namely dancing.    

Modern ballet in typical Strømgren style is always a journey into associations and life’s greatest mysteries big and small, accompanied by references to both everyday life and world history. 




