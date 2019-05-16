Wolfbane Productions Presents: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Wolfbane Productions will be presenting the highly anticipated musical favorite "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" from June 6-June 29, 2019. This limited engagement will be presented at Wolfbane's new indoor venue, The Wolf Den, located at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522. Thursday-Saturday, doors open at 7pm; the show will begin at 8pm. Sunday will be matinee day, with doors opening at 5pm; the show will begin at 6pm. Secure your tickets now while they last!

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, by Robert L. Freedman (Book & Lyrics) and Steven Lutvak (Music & Lyrics), is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for a vast fortune in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

Wolfbane's "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" will be led by a New York company of actors including Jacob Hoffman (D'Ysquith Family), Drew Shafranek (Monty Navarro), Sophie Moshofsky (Sibella Howard), Katie Fay Francis (Phoebe D'Ysquith), and Gabrielle Mirabella (Miss Shingle). Joining this all-star cast are Wolfbane favorites Hubbard Farr, Beverly Owens, Luke Milhoan, Kirstin Wolf, and Joshua Lindevaldsen with an incredible orchestra featuring Matthew Stephens, Colin Coviello, Kendall Kress, Larry McKee, Holly Phelps, and Gregory Robey. The creative team features Wolfbane's Executive Director, Ken Arpino (Direction, Musical Staging), Sara Gehl (Stage Manager), Christine Yepsen (House Manager), Matthew Stephens (Musical Director), Dustin Williams (Set Design), Scott Chapman (Lighting Design), and Rebecca Myrie (Costume Design).

For tickets and additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at 434-579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Premium seating: $35 General admission tickets: $25, student, senior (60+), and military: $20. Beer and wine will be available for purchase (must be 21+). No outside food or drink permitted. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com. Actor arrangements provided by Actors Equity Association. Visit www.wolfbane.org.





