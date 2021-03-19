Photos: Virginia Stage Co. Public Works VA and ODU Rep Theatre present Do You Know Me?

In Do You Know Me?, actors explore the idea of outsiderness with the support of co-directors Patrick Mullins and Priya Vashist.

Rooted in themes from the ancient Greek romance novel Apollonius of Tyre and Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, the cohort shares personal stories and poetry about fitting in, sticking out, and what it means to claim your unique presence in the world.

Do You Know Me? is being created in collaboration with Virginia Stage Company's Public Works Virginia and is generously supported by the Hellenic Studies Endowment.

Do You Know Me? may be viewed from midnight on March 18-noon on March 22.

This performance includes discussions of racism, homophobia, and sexual assault that may be triggering to some people.

Tickets may be purchased until 11:59 pm on March 21.

Tickets are $5 from http://ODUArtsTix.com

About the Directors:

PATRICK MULLINS is the Director of Public Works at Virginia Stage Company. Recent directing and adaptation projects include The Tempest with music by Jake Hull and puppetry by P a p e r h a n d P u p p e t Intervention; The Taming of the Shrew, a synth-pop fantasia mixing Shakespeare's text with the music of Jacki Paolella; Beneath the Surface, an immersive performance event at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens; The Tempest with music by Jean Sibelius performed with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at Chrysler Hall; Swingtime Salute, a 1940's music revue on the deck of the USS Wisconsin; and Midsummer Fantasy Festival - an immersive Shakespearean festival/visual art installation/ performance event in Town Point Park. Patrick has directed work across the country, is a professor at Old Dominion University, and is a frequent collaborator with Norfolk State University Theatre Company. He holds an MFA in acting from the University of South Carolina.

PRIYA VASHIST is a film editor, writer, and director. Priya received her MFA in Cinema Production from San Francisco State University. Priya works in various genres and styles of filmmaking including narrative, documentary, and experimental. Her work focuses on representation of queer people of color on screen. Her short film Touching Shadows is currently in festival circuit. She is also directing a Netflix documentary titled Hotel Motel Patel which is in production.