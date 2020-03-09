BWW Review: THE CAKE at Richmond Triangle Players Is a Sweet, Fluffy Treat

I was lucky to see "The Cake" at Richmond Triangle Players. It's late in the run of this sold-out hit, with a star turn by Terri Moore, who's made herself a local favorite in a couple iterations of "Always, Patsy Cline."

Here Moore plays Della, a baker who has an adorable but unprofitable shop in North Carolina and a bid to be a contestant on "The Great American Baking Show". She's married to plumber Tim (Gordon Bass); it's a regret of theirs that they are childless.

But breezing back into town comes Jen, the daughter of Della's late best friend, who's now a Brooklynite and engaged to boot. Will Della bake the wedding cake?

That's complicated-because Jen is marrying Macy, a black woman journalist. And Della's reservation is not about race, but about homosexuality.

The play, by Bekah Brunstetter, doesn't veer into the hard politics of the issue-no lawsuits here-but dives into the feelings of all concerned. Della adores Jen, but the Bible tells her that the marriage of two women would be wrong. Della's under other pressures-the upcoming TV competition, her own marital issues with Tim and eventually an article Macy writes about her. This precipitates a crisis of conscience that makes up the heart of the comedy, though we get insights into the relationship of Macy and Jen as well.

Moore is delightful in her role, extending her range to encompass all kinds of fast-moving emotions. Her broad Southern accent is a hoot, and her relationship with Tim (a very good Gordon Bass) turns hilarious. Nicole Morris-Anastasi (Jen) and Zakkiyah Jackson (Macy) create recognizable characters. Jen's discussion of her sexual fears is particularly affecting.

Director Dawn Westbrook handles the fast-flying emotions well, and the comic timing is terrific. The set by David Allan Ballas is cute and clever, though the scene changes are a bit long; Michael Jarrett's lighting and Sheila Russ's costumes are great, and Sheamus Taylor's sound design includes some particularly fun music.

But the play, at nearly two intermission-free hours, seemed somewhat contrived and long-winded. There was plenty of mirth to make the political pill go down easy, but the issues didn't get as serious an airing as they might have. Brunstetter's choice to surround the characters' personal pain with so much fluffy meringue made me hungry for more meat and potatoes.

At Richmond Triangle Players' Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., through March 7

Tickets: $10-35

Info: (804) 346-8113 or rtriangle.org

Photo credit: John MacLellan





