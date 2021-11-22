BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS KADDISH at Richmond Triangle Players

For a change of pace, Richmond Triangle Players' holiday offering is an original musical, "A Christmas Kaddish." Using flashback elements from seasonal favorites like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Carol," the show takes an unusually serious look at life, death and love.

It's Christmas in a hospital room where Leigh (Emily Berry) holds vigil for Jay (Claire Bronchick), who's seriously ill (both characters use they/them pronouns). They've been a couple for three years and fighting the unnamed sickness much of that time. Jay is exhausted from the battle and ready to sign a Do Not Resuscitate order; Leigh vehemently opposes that. "When you're dyin' on Christmas," Jay sings, "Christmas doesn't seem so great." Leigh counters, singing "Winter is the best time to be loved."

There's a caring doctor (Amber Marie Martinez) who seems always to be a few yards down the hall. The doctor discusses the DNR order with Jay and sings, "We live our lives in shades of gray." And there's a persistent chaplain, Rabbi Edelstein (Eddie Webster), who seeks to comfort Jay.

We see Jay and Leigh as they were a year earlier, and we see their "meet cute" as well, which is, in fact, pretty cute. They are an appealing couple, and we get hints of how and why they've arrived at their current crisis.

There are glimpses, too, of Jay's family of origin and the difficulties there. There's a switch into TV sitcom mode, reminiscent of "Wandavision". And somehow the rabbi's family becomes involved as Jay goes through another health emergency. But it's a holiday show, and things get resolved, at least for the time being.

The show's book, by Nora Ogunleye and Levi Meerovich, is fast-paced and involving, if not too deep. Meerovich's songs are likewise brief and to the point, keeping even intense emotion relatively light. There are hits and misses in the direction, shared by Ogunleye and Lucian Restivo. The Act I closing, using slow motion and song, is riveting; a sequence with Jay in a coma, when we know Bronchick's not really in the bed, is awkward.

Austin Harber's lighting is key to the switches from reality to other states of being, and he navigates it well. Nora Safaar Banks's costumes give us useful keys to the characters, and Restivo's scenic design is well realized, with a convincing hospital room as well as spaces for the more dreamlike scenes.

Berry's Leigh is tough and tenacious-they know what they want and will not accept less. Bronchick's Jay is warmer and softer. Both are wonderful singers. And Webster (who doubles as Jay's dad) and Martinez (who also plays Jay's mom) give strong supporting performances. Berry even does a brief turn in a surprise role.

It's not carefree holiday entertainment, but it is an emotional ride. And isn't that how real life goes?

"A Christmas Kaddish"

At: Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave.

Through: December 18

Tickets: $40; students $10

Info: rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113