1st Stage Opens In Person 2021-2022 Season With SECRET THINGS

1st Stage is set to begin the 2021-2022 indoor season with Secret Things, a deep and heartfelt story of truth, discovery, and romance imbued both with gorgeous magical realism and fascinating true history of Sephardic Judaism in the American Southwest.

When Delia, an ambitious journalist, receives anonymous articles about Mexican Americans claiming to have hidden Jewish roots, she is intrigued ... even if it means returning to her native town in New Mexico to investigate. She's on the outs with her editor/ex-boyfriend, and he wants her to say the story is a myth to save her job. But her estranged family, her mysterious dreams, and an alluring stranger keep pointing her inward to a surprising truth. Will Delia be able to finish her story -- not just the one she was sent to write, but her own?

Secret Things is written by Elaine Romero, and directed by Alex Levy, with set design by Jessica Cancino, lighting design by Alex Casillas, costume design by Kelsey Hunt, sound design by Ethan Balis, and props design by George Thomas Wang. The cast features Luis Alberto González, Alina Collins Maldonado, Luz Nicolas, Lawrence Redmond, and Matthew Sparacino.

Secret Things will run at 1st Stage from November 18 through December 12 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.