Supergroove Bringing Their 'Phenomenon Tour' to Australia

Legendary New Zealand band SUPERGROOVE are back and ready to light up Queensland on their highly anticipated reunion tour, The Phenomenon Tour. The tour, featuring special guests Troy Kingi, Rubi Du and DJ King Kapisi, kicks off at The Station on Friday, 16 May, then The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, 17 May finishing up at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast on Sunday, 18 May with general public tickets going on sale at 10.00am local time on Monday, 24 February 2025.

The Phenomenon Tour features the original ‘95 lineup of the iconic group, marking one of the few times they’ve played together in recent years. Known for their high-octane live performances, this is a special opportunity for fans to experience SUPERGROOVE on stage all night delivering their timeless hits in Brisbane, Surfers Paradise and the Sunshine Coast in May 2025.

The band recently announced their New Zealand dates with additional shows being announced to meet the demand within days of tickets going on sale.

It’s been 20 (!) years since SUPERGROOVE last toured Australia and frontman, Karl Steven, said "It's exciting to have the opportunity bring this very special tour across the ditch ... it's also wonderful to play in Australia again; especially because the last time was behind chicken wire at Penrith Panthers' club in 1995!”

With original anthems like Sitting Inside My Head, Scorpio Girls and You Gotta Know in the setlist, plus an all-star guest lineup to add even more flavour, these concerts will be a rare and electrifying experience. SUPERGROOVE’s shows are known for their unrelenting energy, and the band will be giving it their all. This tour is a unique chance for fans to see them together, with each show set to be an unforgettable celebration of their musical legacy.

SUPERGROOVE’s debut album Traction, released in 1994, achieved Platinum status in NZ in its first week, cementing their place as the most successful band in New Zealand at the time. They were everywhere—dominating airwaves and stages alike. The Phenomenon Tour pays tribute to those early glory days and to the loyal fans who have been with them since the start. It’s a rare chance for both longtime followers and a new generation of fans to experience SUPERGROOVE’s electric live energy as they bring their sound across the ditch once again in 2025.

SUPERGROOVE THE PHENOMENON TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TROY KINGI, RUBI DU & DJ KING KAPISI

Presented by Eccles Entertainment



Friday, 16 May 2025

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am AEST on Monday, 24 February from Moshtix



Saturday, 17 May 2025

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am AEST on Monday, 24 February from Ticketmaster



Sunday, 18 May 2025

Miami Marketta, Surfers Paradise QLD

Tickets on sale at 10.00am AEST on Monday, 24 February from Oztix

