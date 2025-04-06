CREATIVE WRITING THROUGH MUSIC WORKSHOP at Harmonious Events, Studio And Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Dreams New Zealand presents "Creative Storytelling Through Music," an interactive workshop and Masterclass led by “House of Love” songwriter and Broadway Dreams founding alumni, Jeremy Schonfeld!

Open to all, this engaging six-hour session will delve into the powerful intersection of music and storytelling, guiding participants through creative processes and performance techniques to enhance their musical interpretations.

Attendees will explore how melodies and lyrics convey emotions, participate in writing exercises, and share personal experiences, fostering a collaborative environment. Jeremy will share insights from his artistic journey, discussing the challenges and rewards of a creative career, followed by a case study of his award-winning musical feature film, “The Father Who Stayed.”

Singers interested in performing for Jeremy should prepare two contrasting songs and bring sheet music for the provided accompanist.

Join us for a transformative experience celebrating creativity and community!

