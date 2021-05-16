BWW Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Hamilton Musical Theatre

"Something familiar, something peculiar, something for everyone: a comedy tonight!"

Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum has burst into life with gusto on the Hamilton Musical Theatre (previously Musikmakers) stage, and what a spectacle it was to behold! It definitely was comedy last night! The clever and well timed humour had the rafters of the theatre ringing with raucous laughter, applause and cat calls from a sold out audience - all extremely well deserved of course!

From the "opening", Tim Pollock (Pseudolus) told the story perfectly. His experience in community theatre made him perfect for his role - confidently narrating and commanding the stage with incredible with wit and professionalism that he well known for.

Daniel Cruickshank (Hero) and Sasha Kirkwood (Philia) were perfect for each other and beautifully matched. Shaun White (Hysterium) was also another stand out for me. Superb comedic timing and vocal ability - as well as the willingness to put on a .... different costume. There was so much going on with a top-notch and extremely talented cast that it's hard not to sit here and rave about everyone individually. It was evident that everyone on stage (and backstage for that matter!) has put in an incredible amount of hard work to bring this classic musical to the stage.

A simple, effective, well adorned set was used to its full extreme. This was enhanced by skillful and impeccable lighting and the cast looked fabulous in their costumes that were bang on in design - not only allowing stunning agility in choreography, but in keeping with the Roman period. The hair and makeup was just perfect too. Not too flashy and not too out there - just like in the Roman period and it worked perfectly under the lights as well.

Sondheim can be notoriously hard to sing - but this cast handled it with confidence and precision. Likewise with the choreography - this show calls not only for remarkable dance but impeccable movement and timing (especially when things become wildly hectic!) as well. This was all pulled off by the highly skilled and efficient production team.

To that production team: Toni Garson (Director), Coryn Knapper (Musical Director) and Lily Empson (Choreographer), congratulations on bringing this show to the stage for a whole new audience to enjoy. You did it with class, style and finesse and you should be very proud of what you created for the community.

I was honoured to be part of an enthusiastic audience in a theatre where I, myself, have worked on many shows. It was great to see new faces amongst the familiar faces giving the realisation that community theatre is alive and well in the Waikato - especially when we consider the "new normal" that the last year and a bit has delivered us.

Thank you Hamilton Musical Theatre for an exceptional and memorable night's entertainment.

Get your tickets now - you really don't want to miss this spectacle!

https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/may/funny-thing-happened