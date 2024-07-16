bergenPAC To Present FREESTYLE FLASHBACK with Judy Torres and More In 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has announced another show for the 2024 season. Freestyle Flashback returns on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Freestyle Flashback

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$39-$99

Get ready to groove to another edition of Freestyle Flashback at bergenPAC! The show will feature Judy Torres, Betty D of Sweet Sensation, C-Bank, David of Nice N Wild, and Sammy Zone, plus more special guests to come. The evening will be hosted by Sal Abbatiello and Speedy with music by DJ Whiteboy KYS.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

