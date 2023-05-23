bergenPAC Presents Craig Morgan: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY TOUR 2023, May 26

bergenPAC announces one new show going on sale this week: Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour 2023God, Family, Country Tour 2023 on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour 2023

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 – 8 PM

$45-$85

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits like “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That's What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

Watch as Craig puts his survival skills learned in the military to work in the new TV series, Beyond The Edge (CBS/Paramount+). Nine celebrities will live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone and raise money for their chosen charities. Craig, an Army veteran, is competing for Operation Finally Home, which provides custom-built, mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans and their families.

This fall, Craig will release his gripping new memoir — God, Family, Country — in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.