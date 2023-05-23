bergenPAC Presents Craig Morgan: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY TOUR 2023, May 26

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 2 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo 3 NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park
Trenton Downtown Association Announces Installation of Nine Seward Johnson Sculptures in D Photo 4 Trenton Downtown Association Announces Installation of Nine Seward Johnson Sculptures in Downtown Trenton

bergenPAC Presents Craig Morgan: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY TOUR 2023, May 26

bergenPAC announces one new show going on sale this week: Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour 2023God, Family, Country Tour 2023 on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour 2023

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 – 8 PM

$45-$85

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits like “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That's What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

Watch as Craig puts his survival skills learned in the military to work in the new TV series, Beyond The Edge (CBS/Paramount+). Nine celebrities will live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone and raise money for their chosen charities. Craig, an Army veteran, is competing for Operation Finally Home, which provides custom-built, mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans and their families.

This fall, Craig will release his gripping new memoir — God, Family, Country — in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse Photo
Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse

The Board of Trustees of George Street Playhouse have announced the appointment of Edgar Herrera as Managing Director, effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Herrera had previously been serving as Executive Director & Chief Development Officer of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

VACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Humanities Photo
VACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Humanities

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received a matching grant of $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) that will assist in the renovation of VACNJ’s Main and Mitzi & Warren Eisenberg Galleries. This grant award was part of the more than $35 million dollars recently awarded by the NEH for 258 humanities projects nationwide.

Sirius XMs Seth Rudetsky and Broadways Beth Leavel Will Perform at Axelrod PAC in June Photo
Sirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and Broadway's Beth Leavel Will Perform at Axelrod PAC in June

Sirius XM host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, just five minutes from Asbury Park. On Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m., Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Mamma Mia!) for a one-night-only concert filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories along with incredible performances of the songs Leavel has performed on Broadway and beyond.  

Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual Gala Photo
Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual Gala

Paper Mill Playhouse hosted its largest fundraising event of the year, the Paper Mill Playhouse 85th  Anniversary Gala on Friday, May 12, at the renowned Hilton Short Hills.


More Hot Stories For You

Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street PlayhouseEdgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse
VACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the HumanitiesVACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Humanities
Sirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and Broadway's Beth Leavel Will Perform at Axelrod PAC in JuneSirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and Broadway's Beth Leavel Will Perform at Axelrod PAC in June
Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual GalaPhotos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual Gala

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Silver Bell
West End Arts Center (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ARETHA, A Tribute
Morven Museum & Garden (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Claremont Trio
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blithe Spirit
The Lord Stirling Theater Company (6/02-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You