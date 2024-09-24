bergenPAC Presents A BRONX TALE, John Lodge, and Great American Soulbook

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced three new shows. The Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m.; Great American Soulbook: Holiday Edition on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m.; A Bronx Tale: The One-Man Show Starring Chazz Palminteri on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed

Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$29-$99

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is coming to Englewood, NJ! Following the critically acclaimed and sold out shows earlier this year, John is continuing in his celebration of ‘The Moody Blues' music, and the iconic album ‘Days of Future Passed,' and is delighted to be bringing his show to bergenPAC.

Great American Soulbook: Holiday Edition

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$29-$59

The Great American Soul Book delivers a journey through the decades of Motown, R&B and other iconic Soulful music that inspired generations. This is no oldies show. It is a high energy tribute that highlights the music that made us groove, made us move and filled dance floors and concert halls in the 60's, 70's 80' 90's and beyond.

A Bronx Tale: The One-Man Show Starring Chazz Palminteri

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

$39-$129

Bronx-born and raised Chazz Palminteri delivers his powerful one-man stage play depicting his bruising childhood which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri plays 18 characters and brings them all to life in his autobiographical play. Palminteri was the first in history to author a one-man play, the movie, and Broadway musical and star in each one.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

Comments