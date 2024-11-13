bergenPAC Launches 3rd Annual High School Musical Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has announced its third annual High School Musical Awards to celebrate outstanding student performances and productions from across the region.

“The stars of tomorrow will shine brightly on our stage today,” bergenPAC Executive Director Alexander Diaz said.

The categories include leads, supporting roles, ensembles, set, lighting, and sound design, choreography, orchestra, music direction, lobby display, costume, hair & makeup, creative direction, and of course, Outstanding Overall Musical.

The review period begins now through the Spring with nominations announced in May 2025. The ceremony will be held at bergenPAC on June 2 and feature live performances from some of the nominees.

Schools or individual students can register to participate and have bergenPAC’s professional faculty attend their performances at www.bergenpac.org/hsma.

The bergenPAC Performing Arts School offers its own annual summer musical, which draws teens from across the region to fill the acting and production roles. Alumni have gone on to attend top musical theater programs, including NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and Montclair State University, while also appearing in films and TV shows. Its 2017 production of West Side Story featured Clifton native Rachel Zegler, who later reprised her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film remake and currently stars on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet.

For more information, visit www.bergenpac.org/hsma or email bergenpac.hsmawards@gmail.com.

